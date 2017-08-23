Micromax betting on value for money offerings that makes premium technologies available to the masses

At a time when Chinese smartphone makers have taken a lead in the Indian market, domestic handset major Micromax is betting big on value proposition and making premium technology available to the masses. "We will do what we have been known for -- innovation, great value for money and 'massifying' premium technology", Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Micromax Informatics, told IANS during an event in New Delhi.

The company is aiming at making a dent in the extremely competitive Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000 price segment as well as the budget sub-Rs 10,000 segment. "We are not competing with the iPhone or Samsung Galaxy S8+. We are happy addressing the larger, 90 per cent of the market here. Let us do that," Sharma added. The heavy influx of Chinese handset makers has been a result of offering good margins to retailers.

"We will continue to be a great value for money brand and different from what others are doing," Sharma said. Micromax launched "Infinity Canvas" smartphone on Tuesday -- its first bezel-less smartphone -- at Rs 9,999 with a display aspect ratio of 18:9, a first in this price segment. "'Infinity' is a series for us. You can expect more phones in this line-up in the coming months," Sharma added.

The company took a brief hiatus to focus on its strengths and work on a new line-up of products. "We have waited for a good time and understood the market. Micromax is a household name now and it has been here for the last 10 years," the top executive said.