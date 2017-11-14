Messenger Day and Facebook Direct get the axe; Stories to now sync across the Facebook and Messenger apps

Facebook is bringing a major overhaul in the Facebook Stories feature. The feature was copied from Instagram which had copied Snapchat. Considering the popularity of Stories on Instagram, Facebook Stories has not been that popular and this may have contributed to the company's has decided to streamline its Stories section.

Firstly, the Messenger Day feature has been shelved and its functionality merged with Facebook Stories. This also means that Stories once seen on Messenger will be marked as seen in the Facebook app. According to TechCrunch, Facebook and Messenger will maintain their individual identities by continuing to segregate camera features.

Secondly, the social networking giant has decided that replies to Stories can be sent via Messenger as well. Furthermore, Facebook Direct is getting the axe and all Stories replies will arrive via Messenger. These replies will not disappear once viewed.

Another update concerns Facebook Lite, where users who have been using this app may soon be able to post Facebook Stories as well. Initially, they could only view the Stories.

By the looks of it, Facebook seems to be focusing quite a bit on the Stories section, which is doing well on its photo-sharing app, Instagram. The streamlining of these myriad services should make users' lives easier as well.

And before we forget, Facebook is introducing collaborative stories for groups and events. Users can contribute to a Story for an event like a wedding and this will be open to the rest of the group.