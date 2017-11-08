Meizu teases the launch of new device in India; could be the Meizu Pro 7 or the Pro 7 Plus

Chinese smartphone maker Meizu has hinted that it is likely to release a smartphone with dual-screen display and dual-camera phone in the Indian market. The company took to its Indian Twitter handle to post the teaser images about the upcoming smartphone. The company has not stated the name of the phone directly, but the dual-display and dual-camera suggest that the phone will most probably be the Meizu Pro 7 or the Pro 7 Plus.

The company posted two tweets with captions "It's time for you to become a Pro! Stay Tuned! #BeAPro" and "With dual camera, every shot is a work of art! #BeAPro" respectively. Meizu has already released the Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus flagship phones in China in July of this year and priced them at $430 and $530 respectively. No date has been given specifically for the launch nor is there any expected pricing available at the moment.

To recall one of most interesting thing to note about both these smartphones is the fact that they will come with Dual Super AMOLED screens, one on the front and the second on the back to notify users about notifications. Users can use the rear screen to control the music player, check weather and even snap selfies from the rear camera.

It's time for you to become a Pro! Stay Tuned!#BeAPro pic.twitter.com/VWEOBoYgXH — MEIZU India (@Meizu_India) November 6, 2017

The Meizu Pro 7 Plus is powered by Helios X30, making it the first smartphone to use the 10-core processor made by 10 nm manufacturing process. On the other hand, Pro 7 will be powered by Helios P25. Meizu Pro 7 Plus will sport a 5.7-inch QHD screen with 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64 GB internal storage while Pro 7 will come with 5.2-inch FHD screen with 4 GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64 GB internal storage.

With dual camera, every shot is a work of art!#BeAPro pic.twitter.com/E8Nu33dBi5 — MEIZU India (@Meizu_India) November 8, 2017

Both the smartphone will pack 12 MP Sony IMX386 sensors with f/2.0 aperture for improved low-light performance. Since the dual camera setup here has same resolution and aperture, one sensor will shoot in colour while the other sensor will shot in monochrome. The company has not confirmed the name of the device or devices for launch at the time of writing so things may change before the actual launch event.