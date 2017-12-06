MediaTek partners with MeitY to launch a "Smartphone Design Training Programme"

In a bid to build closer partnerships with domestic companies to create new, India-designed products, MediaTek on 6 December announced the launch of its second "Smartphone Design Training Programme" in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

"Since opening our Noida office in 2004, we have seen expansive growth in India's mobile market sparked by incredible talent emerging in the engineering and design fields," Grant Kuo, Managing Director of MediaTek India, said in a statement.

The company is introducing three new specialised training modules in 2018 for radio frequency (RF), multimedia and system, respectively.

"We aim to provide a greater depth of specialisation and customisation to prepare India's next generation of design engineers," Kuo added.

The programme prepares design engineers and talented individuals in the mobile industry with tools, insights and expertise.

"The impact of this crucial programme will surely continue to be felt across our nation in its second year," Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, (MeitY) said in a statement.

The training programme will kick off on 19 January and end on 2 February.