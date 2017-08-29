MediaTek officially launches Helio P23 and P30 mid-range chipsets

The Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek has made the mid-range Helio P23 and P30 chipsets official. The processors are expected to feature in the next Moto G series lineup and other mid-range models as well according to a report by GizmoChina.

The report claims that alongside the Helio P25, the P23 and P30 chipsets form what MediaTek has called as the premium "mid-range" line-up. There are a few differences between the P23 and P30. The P23 is clocked at 770 MHz while the P30 has 950 MHz clock speed.

In terms of handling optics, the P23 can manage dual-cameras with 13 MP sensors or a single camera with 24 MP sensor, while the P30 can handle dual 16 MP cameras or a single 25 MP camera. The Helio P30 has a unique digital signal processor called as the Vision Processing Unit which basically boosts performance by freeing up a few resources to accommodate new ones.

Both the processors, however, have MediaTek’s CorePilot 4.0 technology which was first introduced in the MediaTek Helio X30. This technology allows better battery optimisation, improved connectivity to wireless networks, prevents heating up of the phone and offers user-experience (UX) monitoring according to the report. The P23 and P30 chipsets run on the same octa-core Cortex-A53 clocked at 2.3 GHz according to the report.

The chipsets offer dual-SIM 4G VoLTE/ViLTE capabilities. The 4G WorldMode on both these chipsets allows for the phone to be connected to all available networks in the world. Both chispets employ a unique combination of Cat-7/13 bands which can offer download speeds of up to 300 Mbps and upload speeds of 150 Mbps claims the report.

MediaTek has announced that both the processors will be pushed out in the market globally by Q4. The Helio P30 is expected to be announced first in China and after that introduced to the rest of the world.