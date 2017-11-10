MediaTek likely to take 'a break' from launching high-end chipsets; to emphasise resources on Helio P series

MediaTek announced their current flagship Helio X series chipset, the X30 back in September 2016 to take on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821, Samsung Exynos 8 8890 and Huawei's Kirin 955 chipset. However, 2017 has seen MediaTek stay quiet in terms of a new high-end chipset.

According to a recent report by Gearburn, Mediatek's General Manager for International sales, Finbarr Moynihan might have finally broken the silence on this end. Speaking to the publication Moynihan stated that the company is "taking a bit of a break" when it comes to high-end chipsets.

Moynihan who has been associated with MediaTek since 2008, mentioned that the change in emphasis was mostly attributed to Chinese manufacturers emphasizing more on mid-range devices rather than premium flagships. Moynihan stated that MediaTek's current focus is more on the Helio P series which the company identifies as "the new premium".

The Helio X30 chipset packed in a whopping ten cores and built on a 10 nm manufacturing process, the same as Qualcomm's current flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 835. But the processor failed to impress original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), with only a handful of companies choosing the X30.

Commenting on the disappointment of the Helio X30, Moynihan said "The chipset and the modem has got to be able to meet the high-end modem requirements for the US, European, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, African, Indian carriers, right? So it tends to need the latest and greatest modem specs. The X30 was probably not at that level in terms of all of the global requirements."