MediaTek Helio P40 SoC to be included in Meizu phones, first batch may launch in Q1 2018

MediaTek's new Helio P40 chipset seems to already have buyers after Chinese smartphone manufacturer Meizu announced plans to include the SoC in its smartphones. The first set of devices with Helio P40 are set to arrive in the first quarter of 2018.

Weibo has reported that the first batch of the chipset has already been sent to customers, which includes Meizu. The company's flagship phone Meizu Pro 7 Plus has already employed one of MediaTek's fastest chipsets, the Helio X30. It is possible that the P40 will be competing with rival Qualcomm's Snapdragon 670 chipset, which is also rumoured to be introduced in Q1 2018.

The Helio P40 has a hexa-core design, use 2x Cortex A73 cores and has made use of TSMC’s new 12 nm manufacturing process. However, Meizu VP Li Nan has said that perhaps the chip will be octa-core instead of hexa-core. This report is as of yet unconfirmed.

Recently, MediaTek had unveiled the Helio P23 and P30 mid-range chipsets. Both the processors have MediaTek’s CorePilot 4.0 technology which was first introduced in the MediaTek Helio X30. This technology allows better battery optimisation, improved connectivity to wireless networks, prevents heating up of the phone and offers user-experience (UX) monitoring.

The chipsets offer dual-SIM 4G VoLTE/ViLTE capabilities and have unique combination of Cat-7/13 bands which can offer download speeds of up to 300 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 150 Mbps.