MediaTek chipsets supporting Android Oreo 'Go' edition will be available globally from 2018

Bringing Google's Android Oreo ('Go' edition) operating system (OS) to smartphone manufacturers, Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek on Thursday announced that it is now supporting the new Android OS.

"With Android Oreo 'Go', we are partnering with Google to tackle the performance challenges of lower memory phones, improving the user experience of entry level smartphones for consumers in key markets across India, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America and South East Asia," TL Lee, General Manager, MediaTek Wireless Communication Business, said in a statement.

Google collaborated with the semiconductor company to ensure that Android Oreo 'Go' works well on its line-up of processors, thus enabling a faster time-to-market mechanism for device manufacturers and ensuring quality Android smartphone experience devices with 512MB to 1GB of memory.

"Entry-level devices are the gateway to the internet for many people, and we want to make sure everyone has a great experience when they use these devices," Sameer Samat, VP of Product Management, Android and Google Play said in a statement.

With launching Android Oreo 'Go' in India earlier this week, Google has optimised its OS platform, first party apps and the Google Play Store to improve the capabilities of entry-level smartphones.

MediaTek chipsets, including MT6739 and MT6737, currently support Android Oreo 'Go' for 4G devices while MT6580 supports the OS for 3G devices.

Android 'Go' smartphones powered by MediaTek chips will be available globally in the first quarter of 2018.