Man jailed in Britain for posting pictures of a Grenfell Tower victim on Facebook

Posting horrifying pictures of a Grenfell Tower victim on Facebook has landed a man in jail in Britain. Omega Mwaikambo, 43, was sentenced to three months at Westminster Magistrates' Court after he admitted to posting the pictures, The Independent reported.

According to the Scotland Yard, Mwaikambo was found guilty of malicious communications offences. Mwaikambo was arrested after images were posted online of what appeared to be a partially covered body following the blaze in North Kensington, west London. He pleaded guilty to two counts under the Communications Act.

He received six weeks in prison for each count, to run consecutively, making a total of 12 weeks (three months), the Scotland Yard said. While the body of the man in the photographs is yet to be identified formally, one man told BBC News he believed the photo showed his brother, Mohammed, who was confirmed dead.

"This morning we saw a picture of his body on social media and the police didn't know anything about this. This picture shouldn't have been released on social media. The police are saying they couldn't tell us anything until they have more information," he was quoted as saying. At least 58 people are missing and presumed dead in the Grenfell Tower disaster.