Makers of the OnePlus 5 focused on the camera: Report

OnePlus may be popular but is not as big when it comes to market share when compared to other global smartphone brands like Apple and Samsung. The Chinese smartphone maker's saving grace has solely been a mix of quality construction along with regular software updates. The company's CEO and co- founder shared his thoughts with The Verge on what it takes to make a OnePlus five.

The company's co-founder, Carl Pei says "There are lots of companies that can make good products, but that's not our goal to just exist in the market. There are not enough people who are taking extra effort to go from something good to something great, often it's painful, we have to debate, re-do it over and over again. If you are not willing to bet your sanity on creating something as perfect as possible then its difficult making a great product."

He mentions that OnePlus 3T phone was up to the standard of other flagship phones in the market, the camera of OnePlus 3T was good but not great. We have focused on to take it to the next level with the next OnePlus 5. The Chief Product Officer Oliver Zhang said "We started talking about the dual camera a year ago. But educating customers about a Dual-Camera was too costly for us. But thankfully, Apple did that for us."

The company CEO, Pete Lau on being asked about making the OnePlus 5 full-screen bezel-less phone said "Our resources were limited at the time and we weren't able to incorporate this element in this flagship."

"Shenzhen is the best place for hardware because the software quickly and easily iterates upon the hardware and the company too is located close to us"added the CEO.