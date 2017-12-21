Magic Leap unveils its augmented reality goggles Magic Leap One, to start shipping from early next year

US startup Magic Leap on 20 December, unveiled its augmented reality goggles Magic Leap One which will start shipping from next year. The AR goggles are being called as the creator edition of Magic Leap's augmented reality system.

AR goggles, an external computer called a Lightpack and a handheld controller comprises the Magic Leap One kit. The company claims to have combined their Digital Lightfield technology with "environment mapping, precision tracking, and soundfield audio to produce amazing experiences that feel natural".

Digital Lightfield technology allows the user's brain to naturally process objects as we do in the real world, which makes its usage over long periods more comfortable according to the company.

The processing of the AR goggles comes from a small external PC called as the Lightpack which is round in shape and can be hooked on to your pocket or belt strap. Force control and haptic feedback are managed by a handheld controller which also supports six degrees of freedom.

In early 2018, Magic Leap is getting ready to open access to its software development kit (SDK) alongside all tools for documentation, learning resources and support needed to start your AR experience

Magic Leap One will allow web developers to optimise the user's experience for interacting with 3D objects and also AR shopping. The user can also open multiple screens at any point in time anywhere and walk with them or just let them remain to hang.

Magic Leap One will also allow users to hang out with other users in the digital space to share experiences, a concept which is quite similar to Facebook Spaces.

No expected pricing has been revealed as of now nor is it known which countries Magic Leap will ship its AR goggles to.