Macs in the future could tweak audio and video output based on where you sit or stand

As Mac fans eagerly await the launch of Apple's iMac Pro in December, a new report suggests that Macs in the future could come with the ability to adjust audio based on proximity using its inbuilt sensor. The report by Appleworld reveals the patent with the number 20170249122 to be filed by the Cupertino giant for what it claims to be for "devices with enhanced audio".

The patent suggests that Macs could adjust audio output detecting whether a person is sitting or standing and also enhance audio quality based on how many people were present in the room. This ability is attributed to the sensor which is claimed to be configured to gather environment data based on where it is placed.

The system then communicates with the sensors (including a video camera sensor) courtesy of a processor which configures changes to the audio or video output. This allows for an automated experience with response to positional data, without requiring the user to manually fiddle with the settings for an apt audio setting.

Appleworld goes on to state the possibilities if the systems works how the tender states it should. This includes the ability to capture images of different users and tweak audio as well as video output, creating presets based on how the person prefers content. The system may also include speech recognition and directional audio-capture methods among other features to interact better with its environment.