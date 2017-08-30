London based start-up GrowthEnabler launches platform to connect start-ups and businesses

London-based business intelligence start-up GrowthEnabler on Wednesday launched "Personalised Intelligence Interface" (GE Pii) — a digital platform for tech start-ups and big businesses to connect.

The GE Pii platform, which is free for start-ups, is aimed at helping them attract funding from global venture capitalists and investors.

The platform consists of interesting features like "ProductSource", "ConnectUP" and "My Watchlist" which helps the corporates interact with relevant start-ups on demand.

"GE Pii is designed to help the CxOs (Chief-level Officers) make confident and informed decisions about how to grow and scale their businesses by finding, selecting, connecting and managing interaction with the start-up world," said Rajeev Banduni, Co-founder and CEO, GrowthEnabler, in a statement.

The platform will give start-ups access to sales leads and opportunities from global companies to collaborate and develop new products in various areas like Artificial Intelligence, Mobility, Big Data Analytics, IoT, Robotics, FinTech, EdTech, HealthTech, GreenTech and more.

The company has claimed to have data from over 5,25,000 tech start-ups available on the platform, which the corporate decision makers can use to find relevant information using search filters like business challenges, technology, industry, funding, business maturity and location via the personalised dashboard.