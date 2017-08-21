Logitech announces G433 7.1 and G233 Prodigy wired gaming headsets for Rs 7,995 and Rs 6,995

Logitech has launched two gaming headsets in India, the G433 7.1 and the G233 Prodigy. The G433 7.1 is priced at Rs 7,995 while the G233 Prodigy is priced at Rs 6,995. The headsets have been released under the Logitech G brand, a sub brand of Logitech. The sound quality has been optimised for analog reproduction and digital USB output, so that the sound profile is accurate on any source.

Ashok Jangra, Logitech Cluster Category Manager for India & South West Asia, said, "It is critical for a gamer to own great gaming headsets in order to achieve an immersive experience. And if you love music then having a great pair of headphones is also important. Now you can have one headset that delivers the best of both worlds. You can move seamlessly from your PC to your console, and because of the beautiful design, Pro-G audio drivers, and removable boom mic, you can step outside and wear them on the go and have a headset that fits your lifestyle."

The headsets have sports mesh ear pads that can be easily removed for cleaning. The G433 ships with a second pair of microfiber ear pads, to give users a choice in materials. The G433 supports 7.1 audio that allows users to experience immersive gameplay the way the developers planned it. Gamers can use the audio to accurately figure out the position and direction of the in game entities. Users can fine tune the experience by setting the volume for each of the seven audio channels.

Both the headsets are lightweight, comfortable and durable. There is a boom microphone with a micro pop filter on the headsets, which allow for clear voice transmissions. Both the headsets are Discord certified. The G433 has a hydrophobic and stain resistant fabric finish available in three colours, Royal Blue, Fire Red and Triple Black. The G233 is available in a black with Cyan ear pads.