LG V30+ to launch in India on 13 December; comes with 128 GB internal storage

Out of LG V30 and LG V30+, which were launched in IFA 2017, only LG V30+ is set to launch in India on 13 December. LG has begun sending out press invites to the media and the event will take place in New Delhi.

While it had been speculated that LG V30 would arrive in December, it now seems that the 128 GB variant, better known as LG V30+ is making its way to the subcontinent. The LG V30 comes with 64 GB of internal storage.

It was also speculated that LG V30 would be launched at an estimated price of Rs 47,990. However, it must be noted that LG G6 was launched at a price of Rs 55,000. But recently it received a price cut and is selling at a price of Rs 37,990, from a previous price cut which brought the price down to Rs 39,990.

According to LG global website, the LGV30+ sports a 6-inch OLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It has an edge-to-edge display.

It comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and come with 4 GB RAM. The software inside is a customised version of Android but runs on a base version of Android 7.1.2 Nougat. However, as per a previous report it may come with Android Oreo.

Speaking of the camera, the smartphone has a 5 MP wide-angle front camera and a rear camera unit featuring a 16 MP sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and a second 13 MP sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. The device is powered by a non-removable 3,300 mAh battery.

The smartphone's focus is on video and with that it offers 4K resolution recording at 30 fps with manual controls.

Both the front and the back, it is covered with Cornings Gorilla Glass 5 screens that curve towards the edges. The device is also IP 68 dust and water resistant.

While the LG V30+ comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone it also offer other means to unlock the device.

Users can unlock the phone via voice-recognition, facial unlock and as mentioned before the fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone's dimensions are 5.97x2.97x0.29mm. The last LG smartphone which was launched in India was touted to be LG's flagship phone of the year but as we noted in our review, it fell short of delivering the same.