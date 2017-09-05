LG V30 pricing accidentally revealed by company on Twitter; priced lower than the Galaxy Note 8

LG finally announced the flagship V30 at IFA Berlin last week, stating that it would go on sale starting 21 September. The company did not reveal the price of the device at the time of launch.

But thanks to a report by PhoneArena LG may have possibly given away the price of the smartphone on Twitter.

The phone will sell first in its home market in South Korea but LG as part of a promotional sweepstake campaign in the US might have accidentally revealed the price of the V30. The terms and conditions section of the contest was where the company went on to mention the "approximate retail value" of the phone to be $749.

While retail value of the phone will not be the final price of the device, this does give users an idea of the range within which the device will be priced. The report claims that the device could be expected at a price of $800 in the US after taxes, making it considerably cheaper than primary rival Samsung's Galaxy Note 8. The Galaxy Note 8 is priced at $930 (approximately Rs 59,600) in the US.

In Europe, however, the price is expected to be higher at around 850-900 Euros, as revealed by Romanian retailer Quickmobile who have the LG V30 listed for pre-order on their website.

The LG V30 offers a 6-inch screen that is shorter and narrower than its previous flagship phone, the G6, introduced just six months ago. The phone has a 13 MP wide-angle camera on the front, for selfies, and a 16 MP camera on the back for taking photos or shooting videos.

The rear camera has a f/1.6 aperture, the widest on any major smartphone, putting it ahead of its competitors. The V30 also packs in Bang & Olufsen audio and IP-68 dust and water resistance certification.