LG V30 Plus launched in India at Rs 44,990; features Hi-Fi Quad DAC and f/1.6 aperture camera

A whole four months after first being announced in Korea, LG India has finally launched the its premium flagship smartphone, the LG V30+ in India. The device is priced at Rs 44,900 and will be available in Aurora Black and Cloud Silver when it goes on sale on 18 December in the country.

The smartphone was announced at an event held in Delhi and will reach stores in India in the V30+ or the 128 GB storage variant. On launch day, LG will also offer a free wireless charger worth Rs 3,000 with the smartphone and will also throw in a one-time screen replacement.

The premium flagship smartphone from LG features a tall 18:9 6-inch QHD+ POLED display that comes with minimal bezels all around. It features a sandwiched glass and metal construction, with two screens of curved glass covering the front display and the rear panel of the device. LG claims that the V30+ is not only IP68 dust and water resistant, but has also passed the military-grade US drop test standards, which should make for a very sturdy device.

The core hardware is pretty much the standard stuff, we have come to expect from flagship smartphones this year.

Buyers will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 platform paired with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

While the rest of the smartphone will look and feel like every other premium flagship we have seen this year, it's the cameras that LG has used that make the V30+ special.

The rear camera features a 16 MP (f/1.6 aperture, 3-axis OIS, PDAF) + 13 MP (f/1.9, no AF) setup. The selfie camera features a 5 MP shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

Also special, are the audio capabilities of this device. LG has included a 32-bit Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC, which is powered by ESS Technology's SABRE ES9218P.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE radios on a dual SIM setup, VoLTE, USB Type-C, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

All of the above is powered by a 3,300 mAh battery and the handset runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box. LG has promised that Android Oreo update should arrive soon.

The LG V30+ will compete with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, the Samsung Galaxy S8+, the HTC U11 and the Sony Xperia XZ1 when it comes to Android smartphones. On the iOS side of things, LG's flagship will compete with the iPhone 8 Plus and the Apple iPhone X. Despite LG being late to the party, the company seems to be banking on its custom camera and audio offering that should help it stand out in a crowd of flagship smartphones launched this year.