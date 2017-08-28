IFA 2017: LG V30 live pictures leak before the official launch event in Berlin

LG V30 has been spotted in the wild days before the official launch is set to take place in Berlin. According to a report by Android Headlines, real world image of the upcoming LG V30 was spotted on Weibo. The image shows the device fully powered with the usual LG UI and rounded corners.

One thing to note here that the smartphone is not bezel-less and it still comes with thick bezels. We can see the USB Type-C along with microphone and the speaker grill at the bottom of the smartphone. The front of the device is likely to be 2.5D Gorilla Glass with metal frame around the device.

This picture has leaked days before the official launch event of the device scheduled to take place on 31 August right before IFA 2017 kicks off. This new report comes days after LG has released a new video with the title 'The next V: Immersive sound' on its YouTube channel to tease the audio capabilities of its upcoming V30.

V30 is rumored to sport a dedicated quad digital to audio converter (DAC). This is not the first time when an LG flagship device will sport a dedicated DAC. LG V20 also packed a quad DAC and it managed to reduce about 50 percent of ambient noise.

LG will launch V30 and V30 Plus on 31 August in Germany. The smartphones are expected to be priced at $700 and $875 respectively. These smartphones will release on 15 September in South Korea, which is the same day as the release date of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

LG recently announced that the upcoming phone LG V30 will feature a f/1.6 aperture that helps in low light photography. The LG V30 is also expected to come with a 16 MP primary and 12 MP secondary camera.

As reported earlier, the LG V30 is expected to feature a 5.7-inch OLED bezel-less design display and will be powered by a 3,200 mAh battery. It is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. We're also expecting the devices to come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.