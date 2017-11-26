LG V30 could arrive in India in December at a price of Rs. 47,990; to come bundled with B&O Play headset

Korean technology major LG launched its second flagship of the year back in August at IFA Berlin in the form of the V30. It seems that almost after four months, the company is preparing to introduce the smartphone in the Indian market in December.

While the company has not issued an official statement at the time of writing, a report by PhoneRadar suggests that LG V30 will make its way to India with a price tag of Rs 47,990. LG is also expected to bundle the Bang and Olfson Play headset along with the smartphone in a bid to lure in potential buyers.

While the V30 may be arriving at the Indian market a little late for the flagship war, it does pack in impressive specifications and features on paper. The LG V30 offers a 6-inch P-OLED display that is shorter and narrower than G6 which was introduced in February. The display has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a screen resolution of 1,440 x 2,880 pixels along with support for HDR 10.

The device packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset along with 4 GB of RAM and it is likely to come in two storage variants — 64 GB and 128 GB. The storage can be further expanded via microSD.

LG has so far introduced the smartphone in select markets across the world hence it could mean good news for LG fans. The LG V30 has a 5 MP wide-angle camera on the front, for selfies, and a 16 MP f/1.6 camera unit as well as a 13 MP f/1.9 unit on the back. The primary camera setup also comes with PDAF and 3-axis OIS on the back for better images in dimly-lit conditions.

Other features include a 32-bit Quad DAC for better audio playback as well as a 3,330 mAh battery with Qualcomm's QuickCharge 3.0 capability. The V30 was launched with Android Nougat 7.1 alongside LG's UX 6.0 plus interface but the Indian variant may run Android Oreo 8.0 out of the box.