LG to announce its first Nano IPS-based 5K monitor at CES 2018

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) will be held from 9-12 January next year and we are already starting to hear news about the probable launches.

The Korean giant LG is all set to release its Nano IPS technology sporting 5K UltraWide monitor alongside a 4K monitor. These products are aimed specifically at video editors or photographers.

The first monitor in the series named LG 32UK950 and it will be sporting a 32-inch 4K UHD display with 98 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. This will come with HDR600 support which means that it can support a peak brightness level of 600 nits, along with local dimming feature and 10-bit processing. The 32UK950 will also come with Thunderbolt 3 connection which will let you daisy-chain multiple such monitors.

The other monitor is called LG 34EK95U which will come with a 34-inch 5K (5120 x 2160 pixels) resolution with Nano IPS technology. The Nano IPS technology which is currently seen only on LG TVs, will make its debut on widescreen monitors in 2018. Nano IPS technology comprises light-absorbing nanometre size particles which are applied to the display's LED lighting for getting a more impressive colour reproduction.

The LG 34WK95U display comes with a 21:9 aspect ratio. While it also comes with a Thunderbolt 3 port, it does not support daisy chaining.

Pricing and availability details of these monitors will be announced at CES.

“With these latest premium monitors from LG, we wanted to communicate that LG is absolutely committed to delivering the best possible screen resolution and the best user experience on a desk or workspace," said Chang Ik-hwan, head of LG's IT business division.