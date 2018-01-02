LG shows off world's largest 88-inch 8K resolution display TV, expected to be at showcased at CES 2018

LG Electronic the south Korean multinational electronics company is ready to showcase world's first 88-inch 8K OLED display TV at upcoming CES 2018. According a report on Engadget it is the highest resolution TV manufactured yet and more details including price and specs are expected to be revealed at the CES 2018.

The previous highest resolution TV was a 77-inch 4K display TV manufactured by LG. It is priced at $22,000. The 4K resolution TV was offered by LG, Sony, Panasonic but all other companies sourced the display from LG. The LG recently got an approval from the South Korean trade ministry to build a new organic ligh-emitting diode (OLED) panel production facility in China. The company earlier announced that it will invest in large-sized OLED production in Guangzhou, China.

Samsung is focusing on QLED technology. The company recently launched world's biggest QLED curved monitor for gaming enthusiasts in India. The monitor is priced at Rs 1,50,000.