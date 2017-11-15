Lenovo Tab 7 with Dolby Atmos support launched in India at Rs 9,999; will be exclusive to Flipkart

A day after Lenovo's Motorola launched the Moto Tab in the US, the company has launched the Tab 7 for the Indian market. Priced competitively at Rs 9,999, the tablet will be available exclusively on Flipkart along with a number of launch offers to boot.

The launch offers include an extra 5 percent discount for Axis Bank credit card holders as well as a partnership with Flipkart allowing no-cost EMIs starting at Rs 1,111 per month. According to a report by GizBot, the Lenovo Tab 7 gets entry-level specifications for an Android tablet. The Tab 7 sports a 7-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720p. Inside, it comes with a quad-core MediaTek MT8735B processor which is clocked at 1.3 GHz and a Mali T720 GPU. The device comes with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of onboard storage along with a microSD slot for expansion up to 128 GB.

Weighing 260 gms and a thickness of 8.4 mm, the tablet comes with Dolby Atmos surround sound support courtesy of a front-facing speaker. Lenovo has also thrown in a feature that allows multiple storage partitions to be created on the tablet, allowing more than one users to use the device without having to worry about data being compromised. It also gets a 5 MP camera module on the back and a 2 MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling capabilities.

The tablet runs Android Nougat 7.0 out of the box and has a 3,500 mAh battery to keep it running. In terms of connectivity, it has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth 4.0, a microUSB port and USB OTG support.