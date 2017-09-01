Lenovo launches Yoga 920 and Yoga 720 convertible laptops at IFA 2017

Lenovo has announced two convertible laptops in its Yoga series — Yoga 920 and Yoga 720. While the Yoga 720 houses the 7th gen Intel core processors, the flagship Yoga 920 comes with the latest 8th gen Intel core processors inside. So without further ado, let's get straight to the point.

Lenovo Yoga 920

The Yoga 900 series represents the top end of Lenovo's multimode, convertible laptops. The Yoga 92o is the flagship model in the series now with up to 8th gen Intel Core i7 quad-core processor on board, up to 16 GB of DDR4 RAM, support for up to 1 TB PCIe SSD storage, among other things. The Yoga 920 comes with a 13.9-inch Full HD display or Ultra HD display, depending on your budget. The panel is an IPS LCD touchscreen one. You still get Lenovo's trademark, watchband-like aluminum hinge on the Yoga 920.

The Yoga 920 comes with a fingerprint scanner to log into your system using Windows Hello. It also offers Lenovo Active Pen 2 support, which lets you use a stylus on its touch screen. The pen supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and the screen is apparently a low lag one. The Active Pen 2 will have to be bought separately.

One of the most interesting features on the Yoga 920 is the presence of far-field microphones. This lets you speak to Cortana from a distance of up to 13 feet away. The device includes two Thunderbolt 3 ports and also supports Dolby Atmos sound for an "immersive" viewing experience.

The Lenovo Yoga 920 is priced from $1,330 onwards and it will start shipping in October.

Lenovo Yoga 720 (12)

This is a more mainstream laptop coming in the 12-inch Full HD form factor. The model currently available houses a 13-inch screen.

The new 720 houses the 7th gen Intel dual-core chips. It has a more traditional design language. There is an audio jack on the left hand side and on the right hand side, there is a USB port, a USB Type-C port and a power button. There is a fingerprint scanner on the Yoga 720 as well. It's not yet clear if the device supports Thunderbolt 3.

The Yoga 720 is priced at $650 onwards and it will start shipping from October onwards.