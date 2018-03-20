You are here:
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Lenovo launches the S5, K5 and K5 Lite smartphones in China, the first of which has a dual camera on the rear

News-Analysis tech2 News Staff Mar 20, 2018 19:39 PM IST

Chinese smartphone maker Lenovo has launched the Lenovo S5 in China. The company also launched the Lenovo K5 and K5 Lite alongside the device.

Lenovo S5.

Lenovo S5.

The smartphone comes with a 5.7 inch IPS FHD Plus display and is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery. The Lenovo S5 features a Snapdragon 625  SoC with an octa-core CPU clocked at 2.0 GHz. According to gizmochina the smartphone will be available from 23 March in China.

The Lenovo S5 is available in 3 GB / 4 GB RAM and 32 GB / 64 GB internal storage variants. The external memory can be expanded up to 128 GB using an external microSD card. Lenovo has included a dual-camera setup with the smartphone. This setup involves two 13 MP sensor on the rear of the device. The front camera comes with a 8 MP sensor.

A fingerprint sensor lies at the back of the smartphone.

The device is running Android Oreo 8.0 out of the box. In China, the 3 GB / 32 GB variant of the smartphone is priced at 999 Yuan (around Rs 10,287), the 3 GB / 64 GB variant comes with a price tag of 1,199 (around Rs 12,347) Yuan and the 4 GB / 64 GB is priced at 1,499 Yuan (around Rs 15,436) in China.

Two other smartphones, the Lenovo K5 and K5 Lite, were unveiled by the company. According to a report on gizmochina the Lenovo K5 comes with a 5.72-inch HD Plus screen and is powered by a MediaTek MT6750 SoC. Lenovo K5 comes in three different storage and RAM variants of 2 GB / 16 GB, 3 GB / 32 GB, 4 GB / 64 GB. Prices for the smartphone start at 899 Yuan (around Rs 9,257) and will be available from 10 April.

The Lenovo K5 Lite features a 5.7 inch HD display and is powered by a Snapdragon 430 Soc. It comes with a dual-camera sensor of 13 MP and 2 MP and will be available with a price tag of 699 Yuan (Rs 7,198). It will be available from 17 April. The Lenovo K5 comes with a 3,000 mAh battery whereas the Lenovo K5 Lite is powered by a 3,030 mAh battery.


Published Date: Mar 20, 2018 19:39 PM | Updated Date: Mar 20, 2018 19:39 PM


Also See





Top Stories


What The Duck: A candid chat with Virender Sehwag


TOP REVIEWS