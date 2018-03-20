Chinese smartphone maker Lenovo has launched the Lenovo S5 in China. The company also launched the Lenovo K5 and K5 Lite alongside the device.

The smartphone comes with a 5.7 inch IPS FHD Plus display and is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery. The Lenovo S5 features a Snapdragon 625 SoC with an octa-core CPU clocked at 2.0 GHz. According to gizmochina the smartphone will be available from 23 March in China.

The Lenovo S5 is available in 3 GB / 4 GB RAM and 32 GB / 64 GB internal storage variants. The external memory can be expanded up to 128 GB using an external microSD card. Lenovo has included a dual-camera setup with the smartphone. This setup involves two 13 MP sensor on the rear of the device. The front camera comes with a 8 MP sensor.

A fingerprint sensor lies at the back of the smartphone.

The device is running Android Oreo 8.0 out of the box. In China, the 3 GB / 32 GB variant of the smartphone is priced at 999 Yuan (around Rs 10,287), the 3 GB / 64 GB variant comes with a price tag of 1,199 (around Rs 12,347) Yuan and the 4 GB / 64 GB is priced at 1,499 Yuan (around Rs 15,436) in China.

Two other smartphones, the Lenovo K5 and K5 Lite, were unveiled by the company. According to a report on gizmochina the Lenovo K5 comes with a 5.72-inch HD Plus screen and is powered by a MediaTek MT6750 SoC. Lenovo K5 comes in three different storage and RAM variants of 2 GB / 16 GB, 3 GB / 32 GB, 4 GB / 64 GB. Prices for the smartphone start at 899 Yuan (around Rs 9,257) and will be available from 10 April.

The Lenovo K5 Lite features a 5.7 inch HD display and is powered by a Snapdragon 430 Soc. It comes with a dual-camera sensor of 13 MP and 2 MP and will be available with a price tag of 699 Yuan (Rs 7,198). It will be available from 17 April. The Lenovo K5 comes with a 3,000 mAh battery whereas the Lenovo K5 Lite is powered by a 3,030 mAh battery.