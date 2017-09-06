Lenovo K8 Plus with dual camera setup and 4,000 mAh battery launched for Rs 10,999

Lenovo has just launched its latest budget device, the Lenovo K8 Plus in India. The company has priced the smartphone at Rs 10,999. The device will go on sale at 12 pm on 7 September (tomorrow) as a Flipkart exclusive.

The company has bundled a number of launch-offers along with the device to make the deal lucrative for potential buyers. K8 Plus buyers will get extra 15 percent off during Flipkart Fashion sale on 7th and 8th September.

Flipkart is also offering a ‘Buyback Guarantee’ for up to Rs 5,000 when the device gets old, in addition to an exchange offer where buyers can get up to Rs 10,000 off for exchanging an older device. They will also get up to 30 GB 4G data along with Prime membership worth Rs 99 and unlimited calling worth Rs 399 on Reliance Jio. Other offerings include Rs 1,000 off on Moto Pulse headphones and Rs 700 off on ‘5W Powerful Bass Bluetooth Speaker’.

The K8 Plus features a 5.2-inch full HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display panel with 178-degree viewing angles. in a metal body, The phone packs 3 GB RAM with 32 GB of storage along with an option to expand storage up to 128 GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. Lenovo has packed a 64-bit octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 clocked at up to 2.5 GHz along with Mali-T880 MP2 to handle graphic intensive tasks.

The smartphone features a 13 MP Purecel Plus sensor with f/2.0 aperture at the back along with a 5 MP Samsung depth sensor with f/2.0 to capture the depth data along with a ‘Professional Mode’ and a ‘Depth Mode’. The company has added an 8 MP camera module on the front with 84-degree wide angle lens, f/2.0 aperture along with a ‘Pro Mode’, and ‘Beautify Mode’. Both the front camera and rear cameras feature a dedicated LED flash to illuminate the pictures. Lenovo has also added Dolby Atmos support for better audio performance.

The rest of the features include a 4,000 mAh battery, 1080p recording at 30 fps. The K8 Plus runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box in the effort to move towards Pure Android. Lenovo has added an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light, proximity and fingerprint sensors.

K8 Plus comes with a microUSB, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, 3.5 mm headphone jack and Dual nano-SIM slots in terms of connectivity options. Lenovo has also added an oleophobic coating nano coating on the display to ensure that the screen is not a fingerprint magnet. The company has added a dedicated physical ‘Music Key’ for users to control the playback of music on their device. The device will be available in two colour options, Venom Black and Fine Gold.

The company also revealed Lenovo K8, a new model that it will launch for users in coming weeks. Lenovo K8 will be available through offline channels. K8 will be similar to K8 Plus but it will sport a single 13 MP camera module on the back instead of a dual camera and octa-core MediaTek P20 processor clocked at 2.3 GHz instead of the P25 in K8 Plus.