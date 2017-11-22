Leica CL mirrorless camera unveiled with APS-C sensor, 4K video capture and Maestro II processor

Camera specialist Leica has unveiled its new take on an classic model with a new mirrorless camera called the Leica CL. The CL is an interchangeable lens camera (ILC) that features the traditional Leica design with modern technological refinements like a large APS-C sensor a faster processor and a 10fps bust shooting.

The new Leica CL is a new take on the classic Leica CL 35mm compact rangefinder. The old camera was developed with help from Konica Minolta and would accept lenses using its Leica M-mount.

The new Leica CL will be available by the end of November and comes in a black anodised finish with a price tag of $ 2,795 (body only).

Add the Elmarit-TL 18 mm f/2.8 kit lens to the package and that price rises to $ 3,795.

Add the Vario-Elmar-TL 18-56 mm f/3.5-5.6 lens and the price goes even higher to $ 3,995 (approximately Rs 2,71,000)

As for what the CL packs in, you get a 24 MP APS-C CMOS sensor with the Maestro II series image processor doing all the heavy work. The camera sports an ISO sensitivity range between 100 to 50,000, brings RAW files support and adds 49 autofocus points. A 10 fps burst mode kind of brings it up to speed with the rest of the mainstream competitors, but there’s more.

There’s a 3-inch touchscreen display on the back and a built-in electronic viewfinder with a 2.36 million dot resolution. There’s Wi-Fi module that let you share your picture directly to your Android or iOS smartphone once you have installed their respective apps to your device.