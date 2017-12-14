Leaked schematics allegedly of the Samsung Galaxy S9 reveal fingerprint sensor below the single-camera on the back

Samsung's latest flagship the Galaxy S9 is reportedly going to be launched at the CES in January 2018 and some leaked schematics have shed some more light on the phone's design. An unexpected feature of this design shows us a single camera setup at the back of the device.

The schematics, posted on Twitter by Slashleaks are inconsistent with previous leaks and rumours which indicated that Samsung would be implementing the dual-camera setup in the S9 as well. However, the Google Pixel 2 also implemented a single camera system and produced stunning photos and simulated bokeh effect which relied heavily on machine learning based post processing. Samsung could also be going with a similar approach by implementing a single lens system.

Another design change seen in these leaked schematics, which is also inconsistent with earlier rumours, is the presence of the fingerprint reader on the back of the device and not under the display. According to The Verge, recent showcasing of in-display fingerprint sensors by Synaptics had propelled rumours that S9 might be the first one to implement this technology.

If the schematic is accurate, the fingerprint sensor has moved below the camera lens from it's original position beside the lens. This should avoid smudging of the lens from accidental touching while reaching for the fingerprint sensor.

On the front, the design looks quite the same as that of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. No complaints over there as the S8's Infinity display was quite flawless and we have mentioned so in our comprehensive review of the device. However, all this information should be taken with a grain of salt as these are alleged leaks, and nothing has been officially confirmed.

Recently, a report by the Korean Herald, has suggested that Samsung is planning to pack the device with an improved iris scanner. The report states that Samsung could be looking to expand its iris scanning technology to its budget and mid-range offerings by the end of 2018 or early 2019.