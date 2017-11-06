Leaked render suggests Xiaomi could launch Redmi 5 Plus with 18:9 FullView display and dual cameras

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 launched in September was the company's first smartphone with an 18:9 display. New image renders of the alleged Redmi 5 Plus now suggest that the company could soon introduce a Redmi branded smartphone with an 18:9 FullView display.

The new image renders which appear on Chinese social networking site Weibo show both front and back panels of the alleged Redmi 5 Plus. The image reported by GSMArena allow reveals a vertical dual-camera setup on the back of the smartphone, which will also be a first for the Redmi line-up.

However, the authenticity of the image should be taken with a grain of salt, as according to GizmoChina report Xiaomi has rarely changed much on the design front of its Redmi lineup.

A close-up of the Redmi 5 Plus box had earlier appeared on the Chinese site Weibo, back in September which suggested that the Redmi 5 lineup would have a number of variants. Though we don't know much about the Redmi 5 Plus in terms of its specifications, it is expected to feature the Snapdragon 630 processor with 3 GB of RAM. Reports also suggest that the Redmi 5 Plus could also feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with a 4 GB RAM variant also on offer. Onboard storage is expected to be limited to 32 GB on the 3 GB variant while the 4 GB RAM variant gets 64 GB of onboard storage.