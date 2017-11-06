You are here:
  1. Tech
  2. News-analysis

Leaked render suggests Xiaomi could launch Redmi 5 Plus with 18:9 FullView display and dual cameras

News-analysis tech2 News Staff Nov, 06 2017 23:07:40 IST

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 launched in September was the company's first smartphone with an 18:9 display. New image renders of the alleged Redmi 5 Plus now suggest that the company could soon introduce a Redmi branded smartphone with an 18:9 FullView display.

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Y1 in India

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Y1 in India

The new image renders which appear on Chinese social networking site Weibo show both front and back panels of the alleged Redmi 5 Plus. The image reported by GSMArena allow reveals a vertical dual-camera setup on the back of the smartphone, which will also be a first for the Redmi line-up.

However, the authenticity of the image should be taken with a grain of salt, as according to GizmoChina report Xiaomi has rarely changed much on the design front of its Redmi lineup.

Redmi 5 Plus render. Image: GSMArena

Redmi 5 Plus render. Image: GSMArena

A close-up of the Redmi 5 Plus box had earlier appeared on the Chinese site Weibo, back in September which suggested that the Redmi 5 lineup would have a number of variants. Though we don't know much about the Redmi 5 Plus in terms of its specifications, it is expected to feature the Snapdragon 630 processor with 3 GB of RAM. Reports also suggest that the Redmi 5 Plus could also feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with a 4 GB RAM variant also on offer. Onboard storage is expected to be limited to 32 GB on the 3 GB variant while the 4 GB RAM variant gets 64 GB of onboard storage.


Published Date: Nov 06, 2017 11:07 pm | Updated Date: Nov 06, 2017 11:07 pm






Top Stories


TOP REVIEWS