The OnePlus 6 is going to be the next flagship smartphone launched by the Chinese smartphone brand. While the expected launch is just a few months away, speculations are ripe and more details have begun to surface with a specifications sheet that leaked out today, revealing all the hardware features of the upcoming smartphone.

A new spec-sheet leak on TECH/slize suggest that the smartphone will feature a 6.28-inch Full HD AMOLED display with 2280x1080 resolution. According to the image of the spec-sheet the OnePlus 6 will come with Snapdragon 845 SoC with CPU clocked at 2.7 GHz. It will be powered by 3,450 mAh battery and 6 GB RAM. The smartphone will also be equipped with dash charging.

The leaked sheet reveals that 128 GB of internal storage will be provided with the smartphone even though earlier reports suggests that a 256 GB storage variant will be also available.

The dual camera setup spotted in earlier leaks comes with a 20 MP primary sensor and a 16 megapixel secondary sensor with a f/1.7 aperture on both the lenses. The same camera setup has been seen on the previous smartphone OnePlus 5T launched by the company but with the 16 MP camera being the main sensor on the back. The front camera features a 20 MP camera with a f/1.7 aperture. OnePlus 6 will come with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

Earlier reports suggest that the smartphone will look similar to the recently launched Oppo R15. The fingerprint sensor will be placed on the rear side of the smartphone. It is expected to be priced at $749 (around Rs 48,674), which does sound a bit steep for a OnePlus device.