Lava announces 2 years of warranty on select smartphones and feature phones

Indian smartphone manufacturing company Lava has announced that it will now provide two years of warranty for devices under the category of smartphones and feature phones.

The announcement will be effective for all its devices bought or activated on or after 26 August of this year in India. The warranty can be availed only at authorized LAVA service centres.

However, the warranty for the display unit will be limited to the current one year. The warrant will remain unchanged to the current six months for the boxed accessories like the battery, charger, headset, earphones in addition to cosmetic parts such as the front and back cover, volume and power keys, and battery cover.

Gaurav Nigam, Senior VP and Head of Product at LAVA International said, “These are exciting times for us as we continue to gain a stronger foothold in the Indian mobile handset industry. We are presumably the first Indian mobile phone brand to launch 2-year warranty offer on such a wide portfolio of devices. This offer exhibits the confidence we have in the reliability of our products and the focus that we put in quality control at every stage of product development.”

According to the announcement, the phones that will be covered under the two year warranty period include: A52, A44, A77, A97, A97 IPS, A97 IPS Signature, A97 2GB, A97 2GB+, Z10, Z 10_3GB, Z25, Captain N1, Captain K1+, ARC 105, ARC One+, KKT 9s, ARC 101, KKT Pearl, KKT 34 Power, KKT 40Power+, Spark i7, and Spark Curvy+.