Latest Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 leaks reveal smaller bottom bezel; Qualcomm confirms Snapdragon 835 chipset

Xiaomi's bezel-less Mi Mix 2 is set to be unveiled on 11 September after a confirmation by the company CEO. The phone which will be Xiaomi's flagship phone will also be its second iteration of a bezel-less smartphone. But since the official launch is still a few days away, leaks are still finding its way on to Chinese social media site Weibo.

The CEO of Xiaomi, Lei Jun took to Weibo to share images of the box packaging, stating that the Mi Mix 2 was already being mass produced. GSMArena who reported about it also came across fresh images of the phone in another report. While these new images don't reveal anything we don't know already about the Mi Mix 2, it does show how thin the only bottom bezel of the phone is.

The display is now reported to be a 6.2-inch 2960 x 1440p resolution AMOLED panel, similar to the one seen on the Samsung Galaxy S8+.

Qualcomm China also took to the social media site to put aside rumours of the Mi Mix featuring a Snapdragon 836 chipset. The chip-maker confirmed that the Mi Mix 2 will get the Snapdragon 835.

Other expected specifications include 6 GB of RAM and a sizeable 4,400 or 4,500 mAh battery. These specifications are yet to be confirmed and will be clear come 11 September. Previous reports had also stated that Xiaomi would launch the device on the same day as Apple's iPhone but this doubt was clarified by the CEO.

