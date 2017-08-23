Lamborghini launches Alpha-One; an Android-powered smartphone with Snapdragon 820 for about $2,450

Luxury car-maker Lamborghini has launched an Android-powered smartphone in the market. This new phone, ‘Alpha-One’ is priced at an astronomical $ 2,450 which when converted stands about Rs 1,57,107 at the time of writing.

The interesting thing about the price is that it does not include the VAT. The company is selling the smartphone on its website at the time of writing and the phone is available for international markets. Alpha-One smartphone will sport an Italian handmade black leather finish to the hand. The company claims that it is made of ‘Liquid Metal’, the same ‘stronger-than-titanium alloy’ for enhanced durability.

Moving towards the specifications, the smartphone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 along with Adreno 530 GPU, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. Lamborghini Alpha One comes with a microSD expandable storage slot so that users can add up to 128 GB of additional storage. The smartphone will sport a 5.5-inch WQHD display panel with Android Nougat out of the box.

The company has added a 20 MP camera module on the back along with an 8 MP camera module on the front. Users will find a fingerprint scanner at the back of the device along with dual-SIM support. The phone also sports Dolby Atmos Digital Surround along with a dedicated DAC and ADC for hi-fi sound. It comes with AKM 4961 Hi-Fi processor along with AKM 4490 HiFi Audio Amplifier. will be unlocked and each package will include an Italian Leather Sleeve Phone Case along with a charging cable.

According to a report by The Verge, the smartphone is available for users in the UK and UAE at a number of offline retail stores in addition to online stores selling the device.