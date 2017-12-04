Kult Ambition launched at Rs 5,999; comes with 5-inch HD display, MediaTek chipset and more

Domestic telecom brand Kult from the Optiemus group on 4 December launched a budget smartphone 'Ambition' for Rs 5,999.

The device that comes with 5-inch, on-cell HD IPS display will be available on Amazon.in, starting 11 December.

"'Kult Ambition' is best suited to the needs of a youngster who is a 24X7 digital native, seeking to serve all his entertainment and information needs through his device," Nitesh Gupta, director, new product development, Kult, said in a statement.

The phone is powered by MediaTek MTK6737 chipset coupled with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 32 GB via microSD card slot.

There is 13 MP rear autofocus (AF) camera with flash and 5 MP selfie camera with flash.

The device runs Android Nougat 7.0 operating system (OS) out of the box.