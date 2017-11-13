Kerala to launch a cybersecurity initiative for children to protect them from cyber threats

The Kerala police has come out with an initiative aimed at protecting children from cyberthreats. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the programme titled Kid Glove at a school here on 13 November, an official statement here said.

The programme envisaged to educate teachers, parents and children about cybersecurity, is designed by the Cyberdome, the technological research and development centre of the state police.

A host of dignitaries including state police chief Loknath Behra, IG Manoj Abraham, nodal officer of Cyberdome and Sobha Koshy, chairperson, Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights is expected to take part in the function, the statement said.

As part of the initiative, the Cyberdome has come up with a number of digital games with attractive titles to promote safe and healthy internet practice among children. One of the games, titled "The Stranger" creates awareness about the fallacious activities on cyberspace.

It enables the decision-making capabilities of cyber activities, the statement said.

While the fun game "Forest Guardian gives an idea about the do's and dont's on cyberspace, Jungle Book is an introduction to cyber world and digital technology, it said. "Fairy Mother", "The Robotic Academy", "Zimbas Palace", "Membership Cave" and "Cunning Fox" area other digital games part of the Kid Glove programme. An awareness class for parents and teachers about cyber security also forms part of the initiative, it added.