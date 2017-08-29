Kerala programme to provide technical skills to 60,000 government high school students

As many as 60,000 government high school students in Kerala will be taught animation, electronics, hardware, cyber-safety and Malayalam computing at a two-day camp next month, officials said on Monday.

The 'Hi School Kuttikootam' programme, organised by the state Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), aims at empowering the students in these fields by giving them regular training. It would be held between 7-10 September at 1,531 centres across the state.

"Hi-School Kuttikootam has indeed become the largest student network of its kind in ICT in India. These students would in turn train other students in their schools. As many as one million students would be directly benefited immediately by this training in the coming days and this would have a larger and visible impact in the society," said K. Anvar Sadath, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of KITE.

Tasks that the children would undergo include preparation of circuits in the electronic kits at schools, use of raspberry mini-computer and development of edutainment softwares using visual programming application Scratch.

Other areas that would be covered include specific training for students focussing on Internet discipline, cyber safety and privacy ensuring mechanisms, updates in 'Schoolwiki', formation of school news desk and online publishing of school news.

The hardware part would equip the students in that group to operate and maintain the ICT equipment provided to classrooms, necessary software installations and rectify connectivity issues.