Kerala government to focus on promoting young and budding entrepreneurs

The Kerala government will focus more on promoting young and budding entrepreneurs with policy and other necessary support, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.

Interacting with students at the Innovation Entrepreneurship Development Centres (IEDC) Summit 2017, billed as India's largest such event for young student entrepreneurs, he encouraged them to set their sights on innovation and excellence.

"Students have exhibited a number of prototypes as part of the event, which prove their ability. I am sure you can go beyond this. The state government has always been a staunch supporter of the startup ecosystem and will give you full-fledged support henceforth," the Chief Minister said.

He launched a startup venture to help ambulances stuck in traffic.

Traffitizer-Emergency Response System (T-ERS) is a centralised Internet of Things (IoT) based system, with artificial intelligence at different levels, that enables automatic switching of traffic lights to green for ambulances to pass through.

Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan appreciated the state government and the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in nurturing the startup ecosystem in the southern state.

State IT Secretary M Sivasankar said there were a number of schemes in the pipeline for supporting the startup ecosystem.

Scott O'Brien, CEO and co-founder Humense, a Sydney-based company specialising in Virtual, Mixed Reality and Augmented Reality, delivered the felicitation speech.

Google India Vice President Rajan Anandan said, "Gone are the days when India lagged in technology. India's startup companies are making big revolutions across the world."