Karnataka partners with NASSCOM to launch a Centre of Excellence for data science and artificial intelligence

The Karnataka government has announced launch of a Rs 40 crore Centre of Excellence for data science and artificial intelligence with Nasscom as its programme and implementation partner.

The centre is based on a public-private partnership model and will accelerate the ecosystem in Karnataka by providing impetus for development of data science and artificial intelligence across the country, Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge said.

Centre of Excellence (CoE) will provide high-end technology capabilities, data, expertise, thought leadership, and curated programmes to augment capabilities across academia, enterprises, government, innovators and advanced startups.

CoE aims to position Karnataka as one among the top five global innovation centres of Artificial Intelligence (AI) over the next five years, he told reporters.

NASSCOM President R Chandrashekhar said the centre will position India as a disruptor in the space and the IT body will evangelise such a programme across the country to supplement Indias vision to be leader in the digital economy.

IBM, Intel, Digital Ocean, and NVIDIA have in-principle agreed to support this programme, he said