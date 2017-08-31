Karnataka government ties up with Amazon to help local start ups with the Launchpad programme

The Indian arm of global e-tailer Amazon on Wednesday tied up with Karnataka Biotechnology and Information Technology Services (KBITS) to allow local startups to sell their products on its online platform.

"As part of the tie-up, Amazon India will work with KBITS to educate, train, and enable select startups to sell their products to Amazon customers across the country under its Launchpad programme," an official statement said here.

The US-based e-commerce giant's flagship programme (Launchpad) makes it easy for Indian startups to launch, market, and distribute their products to millions of customers the world over through a dedicated store.

The state government has set up a start-up cell as a one-stop shop to assist startups on regulatory environment, networking with industry bodies and academic institutions.

The cell, operated by KBITS, provides the 'Startup Karnataka Booster Kit', with a collection of software tools and services to enable startups to avail of marketing support and showcase their products to intended customers.

"The state is partnering with Amazon India to provide a platform for startups to enter the e-commerce space. With rich experience and understanding of consumers, its Launchpad can facilitate the local startups take advantage of the digital economy and e-commerce," said Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge at 'Elevate' tech event here.

KBITS will also share a database of product startups with the cell and the Launchpad team on monthly and quarterly basis to help them leverage Amazon's expertise, infrastructure, and marketing tools and deliver their products to its customers worldwide.

"Our Launchpad is an opportunity for Indian startups to access a nationwide customer base. Through its programme entrepreneurs, innovators and creators from across the state can leverage our marketplace to increase their business and get access to global markets," said Amazon India Vice-President Manish Tiwary.