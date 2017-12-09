You are here:
JPMorgan and Citi to not immediately clear bitcoin trades for clients once future contract tradings begin next week

News-analysis Reuters Dec, 09 2017 10:11:47 IST

Big Banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup will not immediately clear bitcoin trades for clients once Cboe Global Markets and CME Group start trading futures contracts in the cryptocurrency next week, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A bitcoin sign is seen during Riga Comm 2017, a business technology and innovation fair. Image: Reuters

Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Thursday said it is planning to clear bitcoin futures for some clients as the new contracts go live on the exchanges in the coming days.JPMorgan and Citigroup did not immediately respond to requests for comment.


