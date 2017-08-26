JioPhone pre-booking reaches the million mark; will resume next round of registrations soon

Pre-booking for the JioPhone has reached the million according to the website. At the moment you cannot make anymore pre-bookings, but register your interest. The website simply says, "We will inform you when pre-booking resumes."

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 205, it has a dual core CPU which can be clocked up to 1.1 GHz. The camera can capture 3 MP images, with videos upto 480p at 30 fps. With a screen size of 2.4-inches, the operating system is of Linux. It supports 22 major languages.

There are 22 major languages supported by the device, and users can use voice commands to interface with the phone. All the major applications by Jio are pre-installed on the handset. These include applications such as JioMusic, JioCinema, JioGames, JioKisan, JioPay and JioTV. Users will be able to make calls, send messages and play songs through voice commands, using the integrated voice assistant.

Though the phone is free, it comes with a security deposit of Rs 1,500, which can be reimbursed after three years.

If you have managed to pre-book a JioPhone on 25 August, then you can check the status of your pre-booking by dialling 1800-890-8900 and sharing your registered mobile number which you used for the pre-booking. You can also check the update on the MyJio app by going to the 'My Vouchers' tab.

As pre-bookings are in the process, the devices will be delivered on first come first serve basis in September. The bookings can be made via Reliance Jio website, MyJio app, and Reliance Digital Stores.

Those who wish for alerts on the latest information about the device can sign up for it at the Reliance Jio website.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd, the publisher of Firstpost