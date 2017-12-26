Jio continues surprise cashback offer till 2018, increases the amount to Rs 3,300

Jio has continued the cashback to the new year 2018. The telecom company is offering a surprise cashback of up to Rs 3,300 on the recharge of Rs 399 and above. It has increased the cashback offer from Rs 2,599 to Rs 3,300 on the recharge of Rs 399 and above. The offer will be valid till 15 January 2018.

The cashback of Rs 400 can be redeemed through multiple recharges on Jio, surprise online shopping coupons of upto Rs 2,600 and cashback on select wallets upto Rs 300. Rs 400 cashback will be offered on every recharge of Rs 399 and above. Jio is providing a cashback of Rs 100 on Amazon Pay, Rs 30 on Paytm, Rs 300 on MobiKwick, Rs 30 on PhonePe, Rs 30 on BHIM Axis pay and Rs 30 on Freecharge to the existing users. Whereas, the new users will get Rs 100, Rs 50, Rs 300, Rs 75, Rs 100 and Rs 50 on all the respective online platforms.

Reliance Jio has also extended its offer to few more services. It's offering a 20 percent off on Zoomcar on a transaction of upto Rs 1,000, 30 percent on OYO hotel booking, 50 percent on OYO Money with cashback upto Rs 1,500, cashback of Rs 2,000 on minimum purchase of Rs 10,000 in electronics on Paytm Mall, 20 percent off on minimum purchase of Rs 600 on Bigbasket, Rs 300 cashback on the order of Rs 1,500 on Grofers, Rs 1,000 off on roundtrip and Rs 500 off on one-way domestic flights on Yatra.

The cashback on mobile wallets and economic partners can be received immediately after the recharge, whereas the Rs 400 Jio cashback will be offered through the cashback of Rs 50 on the next eight recharges.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.