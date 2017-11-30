ITI Ltd signs a MoU with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing to collaborate on IoT

Public sector company ITI Limited today said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), to collaborate in the area of Internet of Things (IoT).

It also aims to provide end-to-end IoT solutions and services to the Central and state Government establishments, also large enterprises. C-DAC is the premier R&D organisation of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The MoU was signed by Y Muralidhar, Unit Head, Bangalore Plant, ITI Limited and Dr.Sarat Chandra Babu, Executive Director, C-DAC in the presence of S Gopu, Chairman and Managing Director, ITI Ltd, here today.

Under the MoU, ITI will manufacture and market various IoT products being developed by CDAC for the specific Smart City components like smart environment, smart agriculture, smart post, smart water management, smart intelligent traffic management and smart safety and security, the company said in a release.

The MoU with C-DAC enables ITI establish an IoT platform where it can manufacture and market the IoT applications to various industries with the help of C-DAC's advanced technology for IoT products, Gopu said.

He said, "This will add another feat to ITI in IoT category after getting an order for manufacturing of feedback devices for toilets under the Swachh Bharath Mission of the Ministry of Urban Development and smart meters from Energy Efficiency Services Limited."