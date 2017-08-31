ISRO's PSLV-C39/IRNSS-1H mission highlights: Launch fails at last minute after heat shield does not separate

India on Thursday will at 7 p.m. launch its navigation satellite IRNSS-1H (Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System) weighing 1,425 kg with its PSLV rocket. This eighth IRNSS satellite will be the replacement for IRNSS-1A as its atomic clocks have failed.
The PSLV rocket will sling the IRNSS-1H into a Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. The launch will take place from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, on 31 August at 18:59 Hrs.
The 1,400 kg spacecraft has been fabricated with six partners from private industries. The IRNSS-1H is the primary, and only payload on board, unless ISRO is sneaking in more prototypes of interstellar spacecraft. The rocket will be flown in the XL configuration, with six additional strap on boosters.
Published Date: Aug 31, 2017 06:02 pm | Updated Date: Aug 31, 2017 07:48 pm
Aug, 31 2017 IST
19:50 (IST)
19:41 (IST)
This failure of the heat shield separation was a relatively minor problem, considering the many successful PSLV missions so far. The PSLV remains one of the most reliable launch vehicles in operation, despite the glitch. India will have to launch another navigation satellite to replace IRNSS-1A.
19:40 (IST)
Fortunately, there was only one satellite on board, so the loss has been minimal. AS Kiran Kumar has promised that further details will be provided after ISRO investigates the issue.
19:39 (IST)
The satellite separated inside the heat shield, but could not be deployed because of the malfunctioning of the heat shield. All the stages performed as intended, but something went wrong after the command was given to separate the heat shield.
19:37 (IST)
19:33 (IST)
All the stages performed as intended, only the heat shield did not separate. ISRO will have to analyse the sequence of events to figure out how the incident will affect future flights.
19:32 (IST)
The rocket reached the intended altitude, but the heat shield failed to separate to allow the satellite to be deployed.
19:30 (IST)
19:30 (IST)
19:29 (IST)
If the mission is unsuccessful, it is the first time that the PSLV has failed to deploy its payload since the inaugral flight in 1993.
19:26 (IST)
19:25 (IST)
ISRO has stopped the live cast on its site.
19:22 (IST)
A look at the Flight Events screen as the burn out of the fourth stage is completed.
19:21 (IST)
There seems to be a problem. The heat shield has not separated.
19:20 (IST)
We are very close to the point at which the satellite will separate from the rocket.
19:20 (IST)
The commands for the fourth stage shutoff and IRNSS-1H separation have been issued.
19:19 (IST)
A look at the Ground Trace reading as we approach fourth stage burn out.
19:12 (IST)
A combined reading of the PSLV-C39/IRNSS-1H vehicle.
19:11 (IST)
The fourth stage has ignited.
19:10 (IST)
The burn operation of the fourth stage will last around 8 minutes. The rocket will go from an altitude of 187.312 km to 455.270 km over the course of the fourth stage burn. At the point of fourth stage cut-off, the PSLV will have reached a velocity of 9638.79 metres per second.
19:09 (IST)
The path of the rocket closely tracks with the pre-flight predictions.
19:08 (IST)
The Director of ISRO A.S.Kiran Kumar (left) overlooking operations.
19:08 (IST)
The vehicle is coasting for a little more than 200 seconds after the burnout of the third stage. The fourth stage will ignite next.
19:08 (IST)
The third stage will separate at 10min 6.72 sec, at an altitude of 185.537 km. The fourth stage will ignite at 10min 16.72 sec, at an altitude of 187.312 km.
19:05 (IST)
The second stage will separate at 4min 23.08 sec. The third stage will ignite at 4min 24.28 sec.
19:04 (IST)
The third stage has ignited, and the performance of the third stage is normal.
19:04 (IST)
The IRNSS-1H 20 seconds after lift-off.
19:03 (IST)
At 1min 10.1 sec the ground lit strapons will separate, at an altitude of 24.113 km.
19:02 (IST)
The liftoff is normal. Two strap on motors will ignite 25 seconds after launch.
19:02 (IST)
The second stage has ignited, and the performance is normal.
19:02 (IST)
At 1min 32.0 seconds, the airlit strapons will seperate at an altitude of 40.086 km.
19:01 (IST)
We have liftoff!
18:59 (IST)
Less than a minute left for the launch.
18:58 (IST)
There are three minutes left for the launch.
18:58 (IST)
The first solid core stage and four solid strap on motors will ignite together, at launch.
18:58 (IST)
Weather balloons were released prior to the launch in a staggered manner to measure the speeds of winds at various altitutdes. Based on the measurements, a steering program has been fed into the onboard computer of the PSLV, which will guide the rocket through the various layers of the atmosphere.
18:56 (IST)
There are five minutes left for the launch.
18:54 (IST)
Another look at the IRNSS-1H as we approach lift-off.
18:54 (IST)
At the point of IRNSS-1H seperation, the PSLV will be travelling at a speed of 9597.74 meters per second
18:52 (IST)
There are less than ten minutes left for the launch. The skies are clear, and the conditions are conducive to the launch.
18:50 (IST)
The PSLV C39 launch vehicle at its second stage of assembly.
18:49 (IST)
Mission Director approving the launch of the IRNSS-1H
18:48 (IST)
There are four stages to the rocket. The first and third stages use solid fuel, while the second and fourth have liquid propellant. The six strap on motors use solid propellant.
18:45 (IST)
Misson director has given authorisation for the launch, now the automatic launch sequence will kick in.
18:44 (IST)
There are fifteen minutes left for the launch.
18:43 (IST)
The vehicle director has given authorisation to the mission director. The various mission executives will give the go ahead in the next few minutes.
18:43 (IST)
18:42 (IST)
Apart from six industrial partners, ISRO facilities across the country provided components to the IRNSS-1H. The Space Applications Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad, the ISRO Satellite Centre (ISAC) in Bengaluru and the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram all provided components used in the satellite.
18:39 (IST)
ISRO hopes to offer a range of location based services to the general public, through the NavIC constellation.
18:38 (IST)