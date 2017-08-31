ISRO's PSLV-C39/IRNSS-1H mission highlights: Launch fails at last minute after heat shield does not separate

India on Thursday will at 7 p.m. launch its navigation satellite IRNSS-1H (Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System) weighing 1,425 kg with its PSLV rocket. This eighth IRNSS satellite will be the replacement for IRNSS-1A as its atomic clocks have failed.

The PSLV rocket will sling the IRNSS-1H into a Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. The launch will take place from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, on 31 August at 18:59 Hrs.

The 1,400 kg spacecraft has been fabricated with six partners from private industries. The IRNSS-1H is the primary, and only payload on board, unless ISRO is sneaking in more prototypes of interstellar spacecraft. The rocket will be flown in the XL configuration, with six additional strap on boosters.