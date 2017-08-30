ISRO to start 29 hour countdown for IRNSS-1H launch at 2 PM on 30 August, 2017

The 29-hour countdown for Thursday evening launch of India's navigation satellite IRNSS-1H using the rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) will begin on Wednesday, said Indian space agency on Tuesday.

According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Mission Readiness Review (MRR) committee and Launch Authorisation Board (LAB) have cleared the 29-hour countdown to begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

India on Thursday will at 7 p.m. launch its navigation satellite IRNSS-1H (Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System) weighing 1,425 kg with its PSLV rocket. This eighth IRNSS satellite will be the replacement for IRNSS-1A as its atomic clocks have failed.

The PSLV rocket will sling the IRNSS-1H into a Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. The launch will take place from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, on 31 August at 18:59 Hrs.

The 1,400 kg spacecraft has been fabricated with six partners from private industries. The IRNSS-1H is the primary, and only payload on board, unless ISRO is sneaking in more prototypes of interstellar spacecraft. The rocket will be flown in the XL configuration, with six additional strap on boosters.

The mission is officially designated as the PSLV-C39 mission, and will be the third launch of India's workhorse rocket this year. The PSLV-C37 mission placed a record one hundred and four satellites into orbit in February, while the PSLV-C38 mission placed 31 satellites into orbit in June.

