ISRO PSLV-C39 mission Live: The IRNSS-1H launch has been delayed by one minute to avoid orbital debris

India on Thursday will at 7 p.m. launch its navigation satellite IRNSS-1H (Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System) weighing 1,425 kg with its PSLV rocket. This eighth IRNSS satellite will be the replacement for IRNSS-1A as its atomic clocks have failed.
The PSLV rocket will sling the IRNSS-1H into a Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. The launch will take place from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, on 31 August at 18:59 Hrs.
The 1,400 kg spacecraft has been fabricated with six partners from private industries. The IRNSS-1H is the primary, and only payload on board, unless ISRO is sneaking in more prototypes of interstellar spacecraft. The rocket will be flown in the XL configuration, with six additional strap on boosters.
The launch has been delayed by one minute, and will take place at 7:00 PM instead of 6:59 PM. The delay is to ensure safe distance of the IRNSS-1H from orbiting space debris.
The pre-launch programming has begun. There are twenty eight minutes left for the countdown.
The PSLV rocket will be flown in the XL configuration for the flight. The entire flight, from lift off to deployment of the satellite is expected to last less than 20 minutes.
Unlike the previous two PSLV missions in 2017, the PSLV-C39 mission has a single passenger. The PSLV-C37 mission placed a record 104 satellites into orbit in February, while the PSLV-C38 mission placed 31 satellites into orbit in June.
ISRO started the 29 hour countdown for the launch of IRNSS-1H at 2 PM on 30 August
Partners from the private sector were roped in by ISRO for the first time to help fabricate the navigation satellites
India then decided to launch a back up satellite,IRNSS-1H to take the place of the faulty IRNSS-1A
In February 2017, atomic clocks in the navigation satellites of the European Galileo constellation started failing. The highly precise atomic clocks ont he IRNSS-1A also failed over a period of six months. The provider for the clocks in both the satellites was the same.
In 2015, the Scientific adviser to Defence Minister asked the government to make IRNSS the default naviation system for India
The First IRNSS satellite in the NavIC constellation was launched way back in June 2013, allowing India to enter the era of space applications