iPhone X screen becoming unresponsive in cold weather; issue to be addressed in upcoming software update says Apple

It hasn't even been ten days since the release of the iPhone X and we have already started to see some issues cropping up. After the issue with activation, the latest issue being discussed is the responsiveness of the iPhone X in cold weather.

Reddit user Darus214 put out a post on the iPhone subreddit on 9 November discussing the issue. He said that he had observed that his iPhone X screen was becoming unresponsive when he stepped out of his house.

"It literally takes 2 seconds from going inside to the cold outdoors and my screen stops being very responsive. I try swiping on websites and it doesn't register my finger. It's very noticeable. Is anyone else having this problem?," said Darus214. Some of the commentators on the thread did agree to facing a similar issue with their device as well.

The original poster did not mention the exact temperature. According to Apple website, "Use iOS devices where the ambient temperature is between 0º and 35º C (32º to 95º F). Low- or high-temperature conditions might cause the device to change its behavior to regulate its temperature. Using an iOS device in very cold conditions outside of its operating range might temporarily shorten battery life and could cause the device to turn off. Battery life will return to normal when you bring the device back to higher ambient temperatures."

According to Loopinsight, Apple has acknowledged the issue of screen becoming unresponsive in cold environment in case of rapid change in temperatures. "After several seconds the screen will become fully responsive again. This will be addressed in an upcoming software update," said the Apple response.