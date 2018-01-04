iPhone production in 2018 set to increase by 7.5 percent and have improved FaceID, higher screen-to-body ratio: Analysts

Technology analyst TrendForce has predicted that iPhone production will grow by 7.5 percent in 2018 and that its sales will increase significantly. TrendForce has predicted that Apple plans on improving the FaceID technology and also to give the iPhone a higher screen-to-body ratio.

The company, according to a report by 9to5Mac, have also stated that Apple could be planning to increase the iPhone's memory capacity and embed AMOLED displays in at least two of its devices.

There are also some solid rumours of a Plus sized iPhone X hitting this year, alongside some other reports of a second generation iPhone SE.

Meanwhile, Apple has stated that the global smartphone production would have slower growth in 2018 as compared to 2017, during which 1.46 billion units were made.

The slow growth rate has been attributed to an increase in component cost. Samsung sales are predicted to fall by about 3 percent which is the same amount they gained in 2017.

But with the onset of AI, AR, VR and faster processing technologies in phones coupled with great camera hardware, we can expect 2018 to be an eventful year in the smartphone world.