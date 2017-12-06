International Women's Day was the most talked about moment this year: Facebook Year in Review 2017

As the world gets its act together to bridge the gender gap and debates on women-related issues, the International Women's Day was the most talked-about moment in 2017 on Facebook with conversations around the subject doubling from last year.

More than 165 million people generated more than 430 million interactions around the world related to the Women's Day. Facebook posts from the US, India, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina accounted for more than half of the conversations globally.

Meanwhile, the Women's March in Washington, DC in 21 January brought over 500,000 people together on and offline as the largest Facebook event for a single cause in the year.

With more than 262 million views on the social media platform, 'Super Bowl 51' grabbed the second spot, followed by the 'Las Vegas shooting' that left 58 people dead and 546 injured, Facebook said in its '2017 Year In Review' list on 6 December.

Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance" performance was the most-loved moment of the Super Bowl game this year.

"The Las Vegas violence motivated more than 3,300 people to offer community help through "Crisis Response" on Facebook," the social media giant said.

The massive September earthquake in Mexico at fourth spot drove millions of users marked themselves safe, offered aid or donated money to relief efforts on Facebook.

During hurricane "Harvey" in late August, the community rallied to help those in need by raising more than $20 million. It emerged to be the biggest fundraising effort for a single crisis in 2017 on Facebook.

Terror-struck "One Love Manchester" concert by singer Ariana Grande was the most viewed video and live broadcast on Facebook in 2017. The benefit concert generated over 80 million views and raised more than $450,000 for those affected by the Manchester terror attack.

People also used Facebook to get connected in person worldwide.

Meanwhile, the total solar eclipse in August brought the world together through more than 20,000 Facebook "Events" in more than 80 countries.

With inputs from IANS