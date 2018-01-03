Intel Core i7-8890G sporting AMD RX Vega graphics accidentally leaks before launch; can be overclocked and has 100W target TDP

Looks like Intel has started the year off on a blooper. It's Indian website accidentally leaked details of an upcoming processor which is expected to be sporting AMD Radeon RX Vega graphics solution. This is the first instance of the erst-while rivals Intel and AMD collaborating to come out with a single product, something that took every PC enthusiast by surprise when the partnership was first announced in November last year.

The listing, first spotted by AnandTech, has since been taken down. It showed the Intel Core i7-8890G, a quad-core processor listed in the table of overclockable processors alongside the Intel Core i9 and Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors. Intel had hinted that this new line of processors would come out in the first quarter of 2018.

According to the listing, the Intel Core i7-8890G comes with a clock speed of 3.1 GHz, 8 MB of cache and is a quad-core hyper-threaded processor. It has a 100 W thermal design power (TDP) rating. In terms of graphics solutions, you have two of them: the integrated Intel HD Graphics 630 (iGPU) which is found on the processor and the AMD Radeon RX Vega M graphics which is the package GPU (pGPU).

The presence of the Radeon RX Vega branding confirms that the processor package includes AMD graphics. There are no details regarding the specifications of the 'Vega M GH Graphics' at the moment. According to AnandTech, Intel has stated that this processor package will have access to high bandwidth memory or HBM2, which is being speculated to be 2 GB or 4 GB.

According to a comparison table put out by AnandTech, even though the naming convention slots the Core i7-8890G in the 8th gen Coffee Lake series, but its specifications are more in line with 7th gen Kaby lake units. The first sign is the presence of only four cores, eight-threads on the I7 8890G, instead of the six-core, twelve-threads seen on Core i7 8000 series processors. Even DRAM support is rated for DDR4-2400 for the Core i7-8890G whereas it is DDR4-2466.

The processor is expected to be announced at CES 2018 in Las Vegas.

As per the partnership details, Intel and AMD are developing a single chip that houses the CPU, GPU and dedicated graphics memory (HBM 2). The advantage of such a design is that the GPU and CPU are much closer together, leading to several advantages including increased bandwidth and reduced latencies, improved power handling, improved thermal management and higher system efficiency.

A traditional laptop with a discrete GPU would normally have separate CPU, GPU and memory die that are scattered all over the motherboard. Each of this would normally have to be individually cooled, complicating the thermal management of the device.

To facilitate the new design, Intel is using its EMIB (Embedded Multi-die Interconnect Bridge) technology to connect the GPU to its dedicated memory — HBM 2 (High Bandwidth Memory 2), in this case. Anandtech speculates that since the distance between the CPU and GPU seems a bit high for EMIB, they must be connected via more traditional PCIe lanes.