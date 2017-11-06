Intel announces a partnership with its rival AMD in bid to take on Nvidia

Bitter rivals Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Intel Corp on Monday unveiled a partnership that will help the chipmakers take on Nvidia Corp.

Under the partnership, AMD’s semi-custom graphics chip will be integrated into Intel’s new multi-chip processor package for personal computing.

AMD’s shares were up 6.5 percent at $11.84 in early trading. Intel was up 1 percent, while Nvidia was down 0.5 percent.

Designed by Intel, the new product will integrate an Intel core processor together with a semi-custom Radeon graphics chip and second-generation high bandwidth memory (HBM2) into one package, AMD said in a statement.